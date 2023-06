7,416 Kazakhstanis more beat coronavirus infection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 7,416 Kazakhstanis more beat coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

687 beat coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan, 1,824 in Almaty, 739 in Shymkent, 278 in Akmola region, 511 in Aktobe region, 215 in Almaty region, 489 in Atyrau region, 121 in East Kazakhstan, 35 in Zhambyl region, 126 in West Kazakhstan, 1,112 in Karaganda region, 48 in Kostanay region, 194 in Kyzylorda region, 390 in Mangistau region, 459 in Pavlodar region, 75 in North Kazakhstan, 113 in Turkestan region. The number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 585,298.