Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province

6 February 2023, 09:20
7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM A strong earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras early Monday, according to the country's disaster agency.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in Pazarcik district, Anadolu Agency reports.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

It was also felt in other southeastern provinces including Diyarbakir and Gaziantep and neighboring countries including Lebanon and Syria.

There are no reports of damage or injuries so far.


Related news
Rescue teams save more survivors of powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye
New Zealand declares state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle arrives
Over 17,600 dead in powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye
Теги:
Read also
ANSA: Italy’s Lazio, Lombardy vote to elect new governors
Christodoulides wins Cyprus presidential election
S. Korean president orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey
Over 31,600 dead from last week's powerful quakes in southern Türkiye
COVID-19 cases in Tokyo down below 1,000 for 1st time in 8 months
Rescue teams save more survivors of powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye
New Zealand declares state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle arrives
Over 29,600 dead from powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye
News Partner
Popular
1 Olympic champion Olga Rypakova ends career
2 Kazakhstan’s Nikisha tops overall standing of 2022/23 Short Track World Cup
3 February 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakhstan confirms 47 fresh COVID cases
5 Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev starts strong at 2023 Challenger La Manche

News