7,338 houses reconstructed in Arys

ARYS. KAZINFORM – To date the bulk of restoration works in the city of Arys has been completed in 7,338 private dwellings and high-rise buildings. This is 96% of the affected housing stock in the city. A total of 7,634 houses were affected by the explosions at a military depot, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

In record time 188 houses were rebuilt, 142 are still under construction. To date, over 4 thousand builders are working in the city. They redecorated and put up 278 housing facilities that were considered unfit and subject to demolition. It is worth noting that repair works were completed in 9 sectors of Arys and the construction of new houses came to an end in 8 sectors. Moreover, 59 social facilities, including 50 educational ones, were commissioned in the city.

The restoration of the housing fund in Arys will continue until September 20.

Recall, in June 24 a number of explosions occurred at the ammunition depot in a military unit deployed in the town of Arys in Turkestan region. The explosions killed 3 people, including a resident of Arys and two militarymen. The Head of State met with the evacuated residents and held a meeting of the operational headquarters. «Arys, bіz bіrgemіz» charity campaign to help those affected by the horrific accident swept the nation.



