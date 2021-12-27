Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    7,285 revaccinated against COVID-19 in Mangistau rgn

    27 December 2021, 19:46

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM «7,285 people were revaccinated against COVID-19 in Mangistau region,» deputy head of the healthcare department of Mangistau region Askar Sagimbayev said.

    7,285 people got booster shots. Out of which 2,434 are health workers, 136 public servants, 233 teachers, and others. Besides, 33 expectant and 2 nursing moms were aslo administered the 3rd vaccine.

    Ne noted that 93,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine landed in the region. As of today, 4,598 were given the vaccine. 2,752 of them are teens aged between 12 and 18, 1,257 breastfeeding women, and 589 pregnant women.

    Notably, no new COVID-19 cases were recorded there last day.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Mangistau region COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand