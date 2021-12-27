7,285 revaccinated against COVID-19 in Mangistau rgn

AKTAU. KAZINFORM «7,285 people were revaccinated against COVID-19 in Mangistau region,» deputy head of the healthcare department of Mangistau region Askar Sagimbayev said.

7,285 people got booster shots. Out of which 2,434 are health workers, 136 public servants, 233 teachers, and others. Besides, 33 expectant and 2 nursing moms were aslo administered the 3rd vaccine.

Ne noted that 93,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine landed in the region. As of today, 4,598 were given the vaccine. 2,752 of them are teens aged between 12 and 18, 1,257 breastfeeding women, and 589 pregnant women.

Notably, no new COVID-19 cases were recorded there last day.



