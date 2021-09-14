Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    7.1 mln get anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

    14 September 2021, 10:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «7.1 mln people in Kazakhstan have been already administered the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus,» the Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told the Government meeting.

    As stated there, some 6 mln Kazakhstanis have already completed the vaccination cycle.

    The same time, the PM tasked the governors of West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions to speed up vaccination efforts.

    As earlier reported the country’s epidemiological situation is improving. Coronavirus and ICU beds occupancy has decreased the countrywide. Only 35% of them are occupied as of now. 57 COVID-19 hospitals returned to receiving and treating patients without coronavirus.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn