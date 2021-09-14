7.1 mln get anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «7.1 mln people in Kazakhstan have been already administered the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus,» the Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told the Government meeting.

As stated there, some 6 mln Kazakhstanis have already completed the vaccination cycle.

The same time, the PM tasked the governors of West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions to speed up vaccination efforts.

As earlier reported the country’s epidemiological situation is improving. Coronavirus and ICU beds occupancy has decreased the countrywide. Only 35% of them are occupied as of now. 57 COVID-19 hospitals returned to receiving and treating patients without coronavirus.



