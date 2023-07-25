Go to the main site
    7,000 tuberculosis cases recorded in Kazakhstan every year

    25 July 2023, 11:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Some 7,000 people are diagnosed with tuberculosis in Kazakhstan every year, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In her remarks at the Government’s meeting, Minister Duissenova noted that some 7,000 cases of tuberculosis are recorded in Kazakhstan every year on average.

    In the past five years, in her words, the epidemiological situation has changed for the better as the incidence rate dropped by 24 per cent.

    Duissenova went on to praise the fact that the tuberculosis incidence rate among children dipped as well.

    She added that over 41 billion tenge had been allotted from the republican budget in 2023 to treat tuberculosis patients countrywide.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

