    7,000 historical documents returned to Kazakhstan from abroad in 2022

    13 February 2023, 16:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM These valuable documents contain information about the history of Kazakhstan. They were brought from the European Union, namely, from Hungary, Germany, Italy, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

    The documents include 445 photographs, 206 books and rare manuscripts, which cover the period from 918 through 1990.

    The documents were handed over to the National Archive of Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Culture and Sport is presently working on creation of a single database. To distribute valuable historical papers, the printing of photo albums, collections, chronographs, biographical reference works and other useful materials began.

    Meanwhile, Kazakhstani archaeologists plan to organize several expeditions to foreign countries until 2025, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Nurkissa Daueshov says.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

