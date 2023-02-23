7.0 magnitude rocks Tajikistan, tremours felt in Almaty and Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on February 23 some 696 km southwestwards Almaty in the territory of Tajikistan, Kazinform reports.

The quake occurred at 06:37:35 a.m. Almaty time.

The energy class is 16. The 7.0 magnitude earthquake was felt in Almaty and Shymkent cities. It occurred at a depth of 20 km.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), a 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Tajikistan, Xinhua reports.

The epicenter was monitored at 37.98 degrees north latitude and 73.29 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.



