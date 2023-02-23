Go to the main site
    7.0 magnitude rocks Tajikistan, tremours felt in Almaty and Shymkent

    23 February 2023, 07:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on February 23 some 696 km southwestwards Almaty in the territory of Tajikistan, Kazinform reports.

    The quake occurred at 06:37:35 a.m. Almaty time.

    The energy class is 16. The 7.0 magnitude earthquake was felt in Almaty and Shymkent cities. It occurred at a depth of 20 km.

    According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), a 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Tajikistan, Xinhua reports.

    The epicenter was monitored at 37.98 degrees north latitude and 73.29 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Tajikistan Earthquake
