6yo on scooter hit by car, rushed to ICU

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A six-year-old boy riding a scooter was struck by a car in the city of Atyrau on July 24, Kazinform reports.

A 20-year-old driver hit the little boy the scooter on the Abulkhaiyrkhan Avenue. The boy suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the intensive care unit.