6th session of National Council of Public Trust chaired by President starts in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 6th session of the National Council of Public Trust chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participants of the event are expected to focus on implementation of the instructions given by the President at the previous sessions of the Council as well as to consider the proposals of its members regarding social, socioeconomic and regional development.

The session will be held virtually as many participants are expected to join from various regions of the country.

It was President Tokayev who came up with the idea to form the National Council of Public Trust in his inauguration speech on 12 June 2019. He signed the corresponding Decree to create the Council the same day. The first session of the National Council of Public Trust with the participation of the Head of State took place on 6 September 2019.