Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

6th session of National Council of Public Trust chaired by President starts in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 November 2021, 15:10
6th session of National Council of Public Trust chaired by President starts in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 6th session of the National Council of Public Trust chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participants of the event are expected to focus on implementation of the instructions given by the President at the previous sessions of the Council as well as to consider the proposals of its members regarding social, socioeconomic and regional development.

The session will be held virtually as many participants are expected to join from various regions of the country.

It was President Tokayev who came up with the idea to form the National Council of Public Trust in his inauguration speech on 12 June 2019. He signed the corresponding Decree to create the Council the same day. The first session of the National Council of Public Trust with the participation of the Head of State took place on 6 September 2019.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   National Public Confidence Council  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes