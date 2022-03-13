699 thou people receive both shots of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 902,403 people have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 699,147 the second shot in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 747,081 teenagers, 34,157 pregnant women and 118,177 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 584,486 teens, 25,943 pregnant women, and 88,650 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, the country has logged 98 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 609 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



