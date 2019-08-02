690 families to resettle to N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK.KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region welcomes people from the manpower surplus regions,Kazinform reports.

According tothe employment coordination and social programs department, people from Almaty,Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan regions and Shymkent city are known to move to theregion. For the past six months 709 people or 231 families resettled from thesouthern regions of Kazakhstan to the country’s north for permanent residence.

This yearthe region will accept 690 families or more than 3,000 people from the excessworking regions.