69% of Kazakhstan’s adult population given 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot - Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin spoke of the COVID-19 vaccination figures at today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As of today, over 8.5 million people or 75% of the adult population have received the first shot, and over 7.8 million people or 69% of the adult population – the second shot,» said Mamin.

The Kazakh Cabinet head highlighted the importance of necessary COVID-19 vaccination and revaccination coverage.

«According to WHO recommendations, the category of people to get COVID-19 vaccines has been expanded with teenagers, expecting and breastfeeding women included. For that, Pfizer vaccines have already been distributed between the regions,» said the Kazakh PM.

During the session, the PM instructed to attach special attention to the storage regime of the vaccines at storage points and when being transported. He added that awareness-rising work should be in place to that end as well as the observation of vaccination and revaccination requirements.



