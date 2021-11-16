Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

69% of Kazakhstan’s adult population given 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot - Mamin

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 November 2021, 10:32
69% of Kazakhstan’s adult population given 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot - Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin spoke of the COVID-19 vaccination figures at today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As of today, over 8.5 million people or 75% of the adult population have received the first shot, and over 7.8 million people or 69% of the adult population – the second shot,» said Mamin.

The Kazakh Cabinet head highlighted the importance of necessary COVID-19 vaccination and revaccination coverage.

«According to WHO recommendations, the category of people to get COVID-19 vaccines has been expanded with teenagers, expecting and breastfeeding women included. For that, Pfizer vaccines have already been distributed between the regions,» said the Kazakh PM.

During the session, the PM instructed to attach special attention to the storage regime of the vaccines at storage points and when being transported. He added that awareness-rising work should be in place to that end as well as the observation of vaccination and revaccination requirements.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings