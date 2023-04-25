Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
69 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 April 2023, 08:58
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 69 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. Two more people have been diagnosed COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 25 new confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, 1,260 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan today. Of them, 1,116 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, and 144 have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

144 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,116 are at home care. The condition of three patiens is estimated as serious.

A total of 1,411,315 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the COVID-19 infevtion since the pandemic beginning (March 13, 2020), while 91,003 have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

