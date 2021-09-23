69 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 69 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region over the past 24 hours. The most cases of 52 were recorded in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

69 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region over the past 24 hours. The most cases of 52 were recorded in the city of Atyrau, the healthcare department of the region informs.

40 of them have diseases symptoms, while 29 are asymptomatic.

265 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

1,242 are treated at home, 112 are staying in the modular hospital, 73 in district hospitals, 73 in Tengiz hospital.

Atyrau region moved to the ‘yellow zone’. As earlier reported, 33 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region.



