Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

69 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 September 2021, 15:34
69 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 69 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region over the past 24 hours. The most cases of 52 were recorded in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

69 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region over the past 24 hours. The most cases of 52 were recorded in the city of Atyrau, the healthcare department of the region informs.

40 of them have diseases symptoms, while 29 are asymptomatic.

265 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

1,242 are treated at home, 112 are staying in the modular hospital, 73 in district hospitals, 73 in Tengiz hospital.

Atyrau region moved to the ‘yellow zone’. As earlier reported, 33 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan