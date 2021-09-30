Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    69 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

    30 September 2021, 18:10

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 69 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, of the 69, Atyrau city has reported 42 cases of COVID-19. Three fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Out of the fresh daily cases, Zhylyoisk district has reported six, Inderisk district – 10, Kyzylkoginsk district – four, Kurmangazinsk district – three, and Makhambetsk district – one.

    Of the daily case count, 33 infections are said to be with symptoms and 36 without symptoms. The region has also registered 136 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

    As of today, 752 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 110 at the modular hospital, 65 at the second regional hospital, five at the phthisiopulmonary center, 44 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 84 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    2 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region