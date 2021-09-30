69 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 69 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, of the 69, Atyrau city has reported 42 cases of COVID-19. Three fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Out of the fresh daily cases, Zhylyoisk district has reported six, Inderisk district – 10, Kyzylkoginsk district – four, Kurmangazinsk district – three, and Makhambetsk district – one.

Of the daily case count, 33 infections are said to be with symptoms and 36 without symptoms. The region has also registered 136 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 752 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 110 at the modular hospital, 65 at the second regional hospital, five at the phthisiopulmonary center, 44 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 84 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



