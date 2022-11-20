Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential elections

20 November 2022, 20:38
69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential elections
20 November 2022, 20:38

69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Central Election Commission Secretary Mukhtar Yerman announced the data on the voter turnout in the Kazakh presidential elections as of 8:05pm, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the data presented by the commissions of the regions, cities of republican significance, and the capital, as of 8:05pm Astana time the voter turnout stood at 69.31%.

Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections today.


Related news
Dimash Kudaibergen votes in Kazakh presidential elections
Voting in presidential elections ends across Kazakhstan
London observes high voter turnout in Kazakh presidential elections
Read also
Dimash Kudaibergen votes in Kazakh presidential elections
Voting in presidential elections ends across Kazakhstan
Elections are held at high level – SCO observer
Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev wins gold at table tennis tournament in Lebanon
2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Voting ends in 15 regions
London observes high voter turnout in Kazakh presidential elections
2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Up to 7 thou Kazakhstanis cast ballots overseas
Voting in Kazakh presidential elections wraps up in polling station in Beijing
News Partner
Popular
1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan

News