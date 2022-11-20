69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential election

20 November 2022, 20:38

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Central Election Commission Secretary Mukhtar Yerman announced the data on the voter turnout in the Kazakh presidential election as of 8:05pm, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the data presented by the commissions of the regions, cities of republican significance, and the capital, as of 8:05pm Astana time the voter turnout stood at 69.31%.

Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential election today.