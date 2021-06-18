Go to the main site
    69,304 people given first jab of COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn so far

    18 June 2021, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, 69,304 people have received the first jab of vaccines against COVID-19 and 27,569 – both jabs in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since February this year a total of 111,200 doses of vaccines against COVID-19, including 92,700 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, 2 thousand doses of the QazCovid-in vaccine, and 9,500 doses of the Hayat-Vax vaccine, and 7 thousand doses of the Corona Vac vaccine, have been delivered to Atyrau region.

    There are 41 vaccination centers, which meet all requirements, in the region. 69,304 people have so far received the first jab of vaccines, and 27,569 – both jabs. 385 facilities use the Ashyq app.

    Earlier the Atyrau region governor spoke about the COVID-19 situation in the region.


