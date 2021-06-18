69,000 get anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 891 people in Atyrau region were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

Out of which 10 are health workers, 45 teachers, 2 policemen, 10 students, 773 locals and others.

Since February 1 up to June 17, 69,304 people were inoculated with the 1st component of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines, 27,569 the 2nd dose. As earlier reported, 39,850 doses of the 2nd component of Sputnik V were delivered to the vaccination rooms of the region, the healthcare department reports.