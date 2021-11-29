680 get booster jab in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «680 people in Nur-Sultan were revaccinated against coronavirus as of today,» chief state sanitary doctor of the city Sarkhat Beissenova said.

Revaccination of those vaccinated 6-9 months ago is underway around the city. Health workers, teachers, staff and contingent of the medical social facilities received the booster jabs. Besides, the revaccination list includes people aged 60 and older and those immunocompromised who had no antibodies to coronavirus after the full vaccination cycle.

Revaccination started on November 22 for vaccinated first in February-March with Sputnik V vaccine. Besides, people who were fully vaccinated 6 months are also to receive booster shots.

Currently there are homegrown QazVac and China’s Vero Cell available for population. As of today, 680 people were revaccinated in Nur-Sultan. Above 6,000 people were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine. Out of which 4,475 are teens, 128 pregnant women, and 1,997 breastfeeding moms. Over 470,000 people were administered the 1st dose, while 430,000 were fully vaccinated.