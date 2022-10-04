Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

68 Russians applied for Kazakhstan citizenship

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 October 2022, 13:04
68 Russians applied for Kazakhstan citizenship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 68 nationals of the Russian Federation have applied for the Kazakhstan citizenship, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov, who said it on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today.

The applicants will have to undergo some procedures to obtain the citizenship, he noted.

The journalists asked the Minister whether they would check the migrants on involvement in destructive movements or groups.

The Ministry keeps the situation under control, he assured. «If we detect such cases, appropriate measures will be taken,» he said.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy