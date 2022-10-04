68 Russians applied for Kazakhstan citizenship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 68 nationals of the Russian Federation have applied for the Kazakhstan citizenship, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov, who said it on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today.

The applicants will have to undergo some procedures to obtain the citizenship, he noted.

The journalists asked the Minister whether they would check the migrants on involvement in destructive movements or groups.

The Ministry keeps the situation under control, he assured. «If we detect such cases, appropriate measures will be taken,» he said.