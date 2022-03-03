68 nationals of Kazakhstan to be evacuated from Katowice

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 299 nationals of Kazakhstan have left Ukraine via two repatriation flights performed by Air Astana company from Poland, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The repatriation flights landed safely in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan. There are plans to send the third repatriation flight to evacuate the citizens of Kazakhstan.

68 nationals of Kazakhstan are awaiting the evacuation in Katowice. 57 and 32 Kazakhstanis are on their way to Poland from Kyiv and Lviv, respectively.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Kazakh Embassies abroad commenced the repatriation efforts aimed at evacuating Kazakhstanis from Ukraine. 404 nationals of Kazakhstan were evacuated to Poland, 21 – to Moldova, 5 – to Hungary, and 1 – to Slovakia.



