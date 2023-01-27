Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
68 more tested positive for COVID-19

27 January 2023, 09:32
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of January 27 some 1,743 are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan with 108 patients staying in the hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

1,635 people are receiving treatment at home.

68 more coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.

3 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 3 in extremely critical condition, and 1 is on life support.


News