68 die of COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan over past month

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported two fatalities from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The total COVID-19 death toll stands at 260, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of North Kazakhstan region, over the past month, 68 people have died of the coronavirus infection in the region.

The region has been seeing growth in the daily COVID-19 case count since the second half of September and over 100 daily cases since October 6.

The region has seen as high as 162 COVID-19 infections on October 15 so far this month. Over the past 24 hours, 128 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been added. A total of 2,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 has so far been reported in the region since the beginning of October compared to 2,268 in September alone.

As of this morning, 759 COVID-19 patients have been treated at the infectious diseases hospitals occupying 47% of the total beds. The ICU beds are said to be 44% full with 51 patients under treatment.

Notably, rising COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions led to increase in the number of beds at infectious diseases hospitals and in intensive care units.

The region is in the «red zone» for the spread of coronavirus. The tougher quarantine measures have been in place since October 9.

As of October 19, the first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 274,176 and the second component to 229,524 residents of North Kazakhstan region.



