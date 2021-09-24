68 COVID-19 cases recorded in Atyrau rgn in past 24 hrs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 68 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the regional health office.

Of the 68 COVID-19 fresh cases, 45 have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported two fresh COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. Zhylyoisk district reporting six new infections, Indersk district – two, Isatay district – one, Kyzylkoginsk district – five, Kurmangasinsk district – two, Makhambet district – twom and Makatsk district– three.

Out of the 68 cases, 46 are symptomatic and 22 are asymptomatic.

The region has reported 237 COVID-19 recoveries over the past day.

1,073 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 116 at the modular hospital, 84 at the second regional hospital, 10 at the the phthisiopulmonary center, 72 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 75 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

It was also reported that the region has seen drop in the number of patients with severe COVID-19.



