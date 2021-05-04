Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    68,294 administered COVID-19 vaccine first dose in Zhambyl rgn

    4 May 2021, 20:39

    ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM The voluntary vaccination campaign is underway. All health workers and scientists agree that only herd immunity developed through mass vaccination may conquer the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccination drive started in Kazakhstan on February 1 this year, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional internal policy department, f or example, there are 100 vaccination rooms in Nur-Sultan open from 08:00 a.m. until 00:00. Zhambyl region also increases the number of vaccination rooms and mobile brigades to vaccinate as much as more people. Since February this year the region received 2,000 doses of homegrown vaccine QazVac for 1,000 people and 89,700 doses of Sputnik V vaccine. As of May 3, 68,294 were administered the COVID-19 vaccine first dose so far. 15,396 were given the second shot. No adverse reactions were reported.

    It is noteworthy, 1.5 mln Kazakhstanis were vaccinated against COVID-19 presenting 15% of those subject to vaccination.



    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac Sputnik V
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan