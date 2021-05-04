Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
68,294 administered COVID-19 vaccine first dose in Zhambyl rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 May 2021, 20:39
ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM The voluntary vaccination campaign is underway. All health workers and scientists agree that only herd immunity developed through mass vaccination may conquer the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccination drive started in Kazakhstan on February 1 this year, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional internal policy department, f or example, there are 100 vaccination rooms in Nur-Sultan open from 08:00 a.m. until 00:00. Zhambyl region also increases the number of vaccination rooms and mobile brigades to vaccinate as much as more people. Since February this year the region received 2,000 doses of homegrown vaccine QazVac for 1,000 people and 89,700 doses of Sputnik V vaccine. As of May 3, 68,294 were administered the COVID-19 vaccine first dose so far. 15,396 were given the second shot. No adverse reactions were reported.

It is noteworthy, 1.5 mln Kazakhstanis were vaccinated against COVID-19 presenting 15% of those subject to vaccination.


