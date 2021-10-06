675 people inoculated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn in 24 hrs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 228,893 people have received the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau region since the start of the vaccination drive, Kazinform correspondent reports.

675 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

Since February 1, 2021, a total of 228,893 people have been given the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 193,952 both jabs in the region.

As earlier reported 46 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Atyrau region over the past 24 hours.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.



