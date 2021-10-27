Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
67% vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 October 2021, 14:07
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM «Over the last 24 hours 88 new coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty region,» deputy director of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Askhat Charapiyev told a briefing.

«Over the last 24 hours 88 new coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty region. As of today, the region is in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’», he noted.

As stated there some 905,020 doses of the 1st shot of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine and 895,150 doses of the 2nd shot arrived in the region. As of today, 803,111 people were administered the 1st shot, while 724,720 were fully vaccinated. There are 1,199,730 are eligible for vaccination in the region.

67% of locals were inoculated with the 1st jab.

Besides, mass vaccination against flu kicked off in the region. 219,378 people that is 71.4% of the plan were given the flu shot.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan kicked off on April 2, 2021.


