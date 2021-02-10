Go to the main site
    67 schools under quarantine in Akmola region

    10 February 2021, 20:43

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «67 schools are under quarantine in Akmola region. Online teaching helped reduce the number of coronavirus cases among pupils in Akmola region,» chief state sanitary doctor of the region Ainagul Mussina told a briefing.

    According to her the epidemiological situation in the region remains unstable. The region is still in the ‘red zone’. The past week between February 2 and 8 showed a reducing trend of coronavirus cases.1,426 cases were recorded last week 1,009 cases this week.

    367 pupils were tested positive for coronavirus, 213 of them studied online. 67 schools moved to distance learning that let reduce coronavirus cases from 30 to 10. As of today there are 2,651 active coronavirus hotbeds. 632 patients are staying at hospitals, 39.5% of beds are occupied.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

