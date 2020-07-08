Go to the main site
    67% of COVID-19 cases detected in N Kazakhstan are asymptomatic

    8 July 2020, 13:25

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov spoke of the current epidemiological situation in the region at the Wednesday briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region so far has registered 1,446 coronavirus cases, including 480 symptomatic cases. 67% of the regions’ total cases are symptoms-free.

    According to the governor, there has been a daily rise of 1.9% over the past day. 28 new cases have been reported in the region, of which 19 were symptomatic. The governor went on to say that 136 COVID-19 patients had been placed in infectious hospitals, and 545 had been discharged from hospitals.

    The region has provided 1,340 beds for the COVID-19 patients, including 435 at infectious hospitals and 905 at temporary hospitals.

    Aksakalov insisted the region had no shortage of antiseptics and face masks. He called on the residents to observe the quarantine measures to return to normal.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

