67% of Almaty region’s population receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine component

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 798,815 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, 57,458 cases of COVID-19, including 42,961 symptomatic ones, have been reported in the region since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 2,688.2 per 100 thousand people in the region. Over the past day, 19 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Almaty region with the growth rate of 0.03%. Two children under 14, one schoolchild and one student have contracted the virus in the region in the past 24 hours.

As of December 8, 867,701 people (72%) have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 798,815 (67%) – the second component in Almaty region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



