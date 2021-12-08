Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

67% of Almaty region’s population receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine component

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 December 2021, 14:46
67% of Almaty region’s population receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine component

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 798,815 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, 57,458 cases of COVID-19, including 42,961 symptomatic ones, have been reported in the region since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 2,688.2 per 100 thousand people in the region. Over the past day, 19 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Almaty region with the growth rate of 0.03%. Two children under 14, one schoolchild and one student have contracted the virus in the region in the past 24 hours.

As of December 8, 867,701 people (72%) have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 798,815 (67%) – the second component in Almaty region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires