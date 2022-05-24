Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

67 monkeypox cases found in nine EU countries over last week — ECDC

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 May 2022, 16:46
67 monkeypox cases found in nine EU countries over last week — ECDC

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - Nine member-states of the European Union (Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden) registered 67 monkeypox cases in total from May 15 to 23, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in its press release, TASS reports.

«Human-to-human transmission occurs through close contact with infectious material from skin lesions of an infected person, through respiratory droplets in prolonged face-to-face contact, and through fomites,» the Center said. The predominance in the current outbreak of diagnosed human monkeypox cases among men having sex with men and the nature of the presenting lesions in some cases suggest transmission occurred during sexual intercourse, ECDC said.

«There is a potential risk of human-to-animal transmission in Europe, therefore close intersectoral collaboration between human and veterinary public health authorities working from a ‘One Health’ perspective is needed to manage exposed pets and prevent the disease from being transmitted in wildlife,» the Center added.

ECDC will continue monitoring developments and updating its risk assessment as new data and information become available, the Center concluded.


EU   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital