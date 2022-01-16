Go to the main site
    67,700 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

    16 January 2022, 13:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 67,700 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Of 67,700 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 6,186 are in-patients and 61,514 are out-patients.

    Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 253, in critical condition – 78, and on artificial lung ventilation – 44.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 13,523 cases of and 1,627 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

