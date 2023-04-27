Go to the main site
    66 new COVID-19 cases registered countrywide – Healthcare Ministry

    27 April 2023, 08:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 66 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. Four more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    A day before the Ministry reported about 55 coronavirus cases and one COVID-like pneumonia case.

    1,411,436 confirmed coronavirus cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic beginning (March 13, 2020). 91,008 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

