66 new COVID-19 cases registered countrywide – Healthcare Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 66 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. Four more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before the Ministry reported about 55 coronavirus cases and one COVID-like pneumonia case.

1,411,436 confirmed coronavirus cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic beginning (March 13, 2020). 91,008 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.