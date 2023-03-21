66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 66 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,765 people are getting treatment for the COVID-19.

140 people are staying in hospitals. 1,625 are at home care.

The condition of two patients is estimated as serious, four patients are critically ill and three more patients are on life support.