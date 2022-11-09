Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for coronavirus, 6 diagnosed with COVID pneumonia

9 November 2022, 08:44
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 66 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Six people were diagnosed with COVID pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before, on November 8, Kazakhstan registered 47 COVID-19 cases.

Since March 13, 2020, the total tally of Kazakhstanis who tested positive for the coronavirus infection has reached 1,395,113, while 90,227 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.


