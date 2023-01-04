65 roads closed due to blizzard in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 65 sections of roads, of which 35 are of republican and 30 of regional significance, remain closed due to blizzard, poor visibility, and black ice, Kazinform cites the press service of the country’s ministry of emergency situations.

Emergency situations response headquarters have been set up in Abai, Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and Zhetysu regions.

Above 1,000 vehicles are seen at checkpoints as a storm blankets the country’s regions in snow.

Over the past day, 725 people, including 137 children, have been rescued and evacuated. 124 vehicles have been towed.

The country has set up makeshift heating posts as well as 200 vehicles for evacuation have been deployed.

Up to 200 people, including 16 kids, are said to be at the makeshift heating posts.

In total, 4,163 people and 1,343 vehicles of the emergency ministry, local executive bodies, and interior ministry are engaged in the rescue operations.

Snow clean-up is underway.



