Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    65% of Almaty region population gets 1st jab of anti-COVID vaccine

    15 September 2021, 11:49

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – 719,941 people or 65% of the population have already received the first jab of anti-COVID vaccine in Almaty region. 600,456 people (or 55%) have been fully inoculated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Since the beginning of the year Almaty region has received 807,435 doses of the first component of anti-COVID vaccines and 735,060 doses of the second component. Presently, there are 87,494 doses of the first component and 134,604 doses of the second component of the vaccines available,» the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region said in a statement.

    To date, 47,540 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region. Of these, 34, 250 COVID-19 cases had symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

    In the past day the region added 240 COVID-19 cases, including 190 symptomatic and 50 symptomless cases. Of these, 59 COVID-19 cases were detected among children under 14.

    It bears to remind that vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan in early February. Healthcare workers were the first to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Mass vaccination for all those willing to be inoculated against the coronavirus infection kicked off on April 2, 2021.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued