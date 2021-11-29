Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
65% in Almaty region fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 November 2021, 14:42
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 34 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

34 new coronavirus cases, including 3 in children under 14 were recorded in Almaty region over the past 24 hours, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

The most cases of 14 were detected in Taldykorgan.

Since the pandemic outbreak there were reported 57,263 laboratory confirmed cases in the region.

As of November 29 this year 854,140 people or 71% in Almaty region were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 782,900 or 65% were fully vaccinated.


