    65 employees of state media receive keys to new apartments

    26 June 2023, 13:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the threshold of the Day of Mass Media in Kazakhstan, journalists and other employees of the leading state media were awarded with housing certificates, Kazinform reports.

    At the President’s instruction, keys to the apartments were awarded to the employees of Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation, Khabar TV Channel, TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan, QazContent and Qazaq Gazetteri LLP.

    Handing over the keys, Ruslan Zheldibay, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President, congratulated the awardees on their professional holiday and pointed out their contribution to Kazakhstani journalism. He stressed that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives special attention to raising competitiveness of Kazakhstani mass media and decided to support the employees of the state mass media.

    Minister of Information Darkhan Kydyrali, Head of Dara Foundation Assel Shildebayeva and Director of Halyk Charity Fund Saginbek Shunkeyev congratulated the journalists.

    65 employees of mass media will soon move to one of the new residential buildings in Astana.

    The ceremony was held with the support of Dara Foundation and Halyk Charity Fund.

    Established in 2022, Dara Foundation aims at development of creative sector, ensuring favorable conditions for the development of Kazakhstanis’ creative potential and creation of new jobs.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

