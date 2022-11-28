Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
65,000 get flu shots in Atyrau region

28 November 2022, 20:38
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «65,000 people got flu shots in Atyrau region,» senior expert of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department Guldana Bisenbai said.

9.7% of the population of the region was vaccinated against influenza. Out of which 53,199 received free flu shots. 11,893 of them are children under 14 years old.

7 laboratory-confirmed flu cases were recorded in the new epidemiological season in Atyrau region. Mainly B type flu is reported lately.


