645 more beat COVID-19 last day
30 August 2022 10:33

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 645 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan last day, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

346 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakh capital city, 43 in Almaty, 15 in Almaty region, 14 in Zhetysu region, 3 in West Kazakhstan, 109 in Karaganda region, 19 in Ulytau region, 34 in Mangistau region, 62 in Pavlodar region, raising the country’s recovery rate to 1,356,908.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 228 new COVID-19 cases.


