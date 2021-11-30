Go to the main site
    645,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine landed in Kazakhstan

    30 November 2021, 11:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister Marat Shoranov told the Government how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «645,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine landed in Kazakhstan. As of today, some 62,707 teens and 17,015 pregnant and nursing women have been already vaccinated,» Marat Shoranov said.

    H e noted that the vaccine is delivered weekly.

    He reminded that coronavirus revaccination began on November 22 the countrywide. Among the first to get booster jab are health workers, teachers, staff and contingent of the closed child care centres, law enforcement officials, people aged 60 and older, and those with coronavirus antibody-negative results.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

