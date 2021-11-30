Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

645,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine landed in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 November 2021, 11:35
645,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine landed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister Marat Shoranov told the Government how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«645,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine landed in Kazakhstan. As of today, some 62,707 teens and 17,015 pregnant and nursing women have been already vaccinated,» Marat Shoranov said.

H e noted that the vaccine is delivered weekly.

He reminded that coronavirus revaccination began on November 22 the countrywide. Among the first to get booster jab are health workers, teachers, staff and contingent of the closed child care centres, law enforcement officials, people aged 60 and older, and those with coronavirus antibody-negative results.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri